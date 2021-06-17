Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $222.06 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $162.13 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $147.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.53.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.