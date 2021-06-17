Westpac Banking Corp Buys 18,020 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after purchasing an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $806,508,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $93.50 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.93.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

