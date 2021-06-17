Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,001 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Regency Centers worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.44.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

