Westpac Banking Corp Has $26.34 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,765 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $26,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,668,000 after purchasing an additional 836,874 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,846,000 after purchasing an additional 467,874 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.Finally, TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.68.

EXAS stock opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

