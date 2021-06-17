Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,728 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $19,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,756,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $290.27 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $140.86 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.53. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.