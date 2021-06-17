Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,241,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,745,000 after acquiring an additional 79,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $214.98 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

