William Blair Comments on American Express’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $7.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.27. William Blair also issued estimates for American Express’ FY2022 earnings at $9.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $164.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

