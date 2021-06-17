William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $89,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $638.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

