William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $62.45 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426,136 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $62,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 4.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $6,710,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 118,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

