William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,175,449 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 559.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175,449 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $46,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Ark Global Emerging Companies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

HHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Renaissance Capital lowered HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Shares of HHR stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. HeadHunter Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.12%.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

