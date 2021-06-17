William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 66,140 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 66,140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Aptiv worth $77,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Aptiv stock opened at $154.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.51. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $73.36 and a one year high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

