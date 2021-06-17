William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 981,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,211,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Pegasystems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,780,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 173,145 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pegasystems by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 190,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after buying an additional 77,066 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $132.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.93. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.64 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,733. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

