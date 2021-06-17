William Scott Kirker Sells 60,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,504.24.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$33.10 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$34.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.8191488 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

TOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.38.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

