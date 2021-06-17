Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

