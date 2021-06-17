Winslow Capital Management LLC Acquires 190,164 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,164 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up 1.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $361,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $412,300,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,838,000 after purchasing an additional 261,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $10.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $610.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,086. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.11 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $591.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

