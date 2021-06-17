Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $673.72 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,287,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 542,631 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.8% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Facebook worth $673,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $334.82. 615,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,407,146. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.90. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $949.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,352. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,211,295 shares of company stock worth $695,018,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

