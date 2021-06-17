Winslow Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,170 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $10.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,437.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4,603.82 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $922.09 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,449.90.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

