Winslow Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 968,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,783 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $253,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Shares of VEEV traded up $7.69 on Thursday, reaching $305.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,594. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.06 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.75, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.55.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,903 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

