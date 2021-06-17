Winslow Capital Management LLC Takes $147.51 Million Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,364,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,510,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMBL. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $130,605,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,785,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMBL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.72. 18,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,077. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.39.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.