Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRWSY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

