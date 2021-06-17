Worthington Industries (WOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Worthington Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other news, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $1,240,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $4,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,255,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

