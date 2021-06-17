X Square Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises 1.5% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after buying an additional 707,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.83. 23,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,714. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.48. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

