X Square Capital LLC Buys 4,670 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.0% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 239,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,820. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

