X Square Capital LLC Decreases Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

X Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106,082 shares during the quarter. OFG Bancorp comprises 14.5% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC owned 2.68% of OFG Bancorp worth $31,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE OFG traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.92. 3,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. Equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In other news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

