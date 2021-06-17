Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,108 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.34% of Xinyuan Real Estate worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $152.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.54. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.