Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $408,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.95. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

