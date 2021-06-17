Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $458,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

IWP opened at $108.05 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

