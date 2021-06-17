Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 611 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

NYSE BMO opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

