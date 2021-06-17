Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,128 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.1% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 783,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,280,000 after buying an additional 171,790 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 117,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,728 shares of company stock valued at $9,366,657. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 427.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

