Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 742 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDXX opened at $593.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $544.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.10 and a fifty-two week high of $597.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

