Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,618 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in L Brands were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $187,393,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,730 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,086,458 shares of company stock worth $506,868,758 over the last 90 days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LB stock opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.79. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. L Brands’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

