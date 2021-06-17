Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,188,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.