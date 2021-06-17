Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yandex is gaining from solid momentum across Search, Taxi, Classifieds, Media Services and Experiments segments. Further, strong marketplace business, owing to growing momentum across third-party sellers remains a major positive. Additionally, the company’s increasing share in the Russian search market is a tailwind. Moreover, increasing subscribers on Yandex.Plus is benefiting the company. Further, positive contributions from Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Eats, which are benefiting the FoodTech business are other positives. Also, strengthening ride-hailing business on the back of rising number of rides, is contributing well. However, slowdown in the advertising spending remains a major concern. Further, coronavirus induced uncertainties in the overall demand environment are overhangs. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on YNDX. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

YNDX stock opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.93. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 117.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 3.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

