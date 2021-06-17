Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Down 41.1% This Week

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $62,148.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00142389 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00177059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.97 or 0.00935410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,223.94 or 1.00254543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,549 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

