Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells $144,700.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $144,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Rudnitsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, David Rudnitsky sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $74,950.00.

Shares of YEXT opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $869,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Yext by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 232,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist dropped their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

