YOU COIN (YOU) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $4.97 million and $1.05 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00061378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00023870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.86 or 0.00766428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00083612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042641 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

