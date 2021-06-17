Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Short Interest Update

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.65.

YUM traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.84. 1,215,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,330. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,687 shares of company stock worth $7,428,050 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

