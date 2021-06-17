Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 24.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

