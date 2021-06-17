Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report sales of $155.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.30 million and the highest is $165.56 million. Amarin posted sales of $135.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $651.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $719.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $698.02 million, with estimates ranging from $569.41 million to $904.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amarin.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. grew its holdings in Amarin by 15.3% in the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amarin by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after purchasing an additional 363,813 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,625,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,609 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 43.0% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 955,693 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,914,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. 2,421,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,467. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

