Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. Nutrien posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR traded down $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $59.20. 271,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $65.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

