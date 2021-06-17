Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%.

Several research firms have commented on CENTA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

CENTA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. 620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,208. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

