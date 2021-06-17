Zacks: Analysts Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.12 Million

Analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post $13.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.73 million and the highest is $13.50 million. Marchex reported sales of $25.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $52.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.42 million to $54.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

MCHX has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,299. The company has a market capitalization of $117.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth about $4,360,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.