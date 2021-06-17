Zacks: Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,658 shares of company stock worth $51,848. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,624,000 after buying an additional 1,005,615 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 78,581 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,720,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $33.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

