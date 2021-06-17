Zacks: Analysts Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to post $838.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $844.00 million and the lowest is $829.00 million. Snap reported sales of $454.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,566,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,229,717.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,278,279 shares of company stock valued at $198,789,855 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 1.26. Snap has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.