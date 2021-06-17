Zacks: Analysts Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $519.17 Million

Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will report sales of $519.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $513.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $525.34 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $458.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.49. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 63,937 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 109,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $2,956,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $374,000.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.