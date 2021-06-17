Zacks: Analysts Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on VBLT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Shares of VBLT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 362,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,379. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $112.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.