Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Vertiv also posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,640. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

