Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Airgain posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Airgain.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIRG shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

AIRG stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $232.45 million, a P/E ratio of -110.29 and a beta of 1.23. Airgain has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 6.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Airgain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Airgain by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

