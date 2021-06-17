Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce $32.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.62 million. CareCloud posted sales of $19.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $133.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $135.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $149.11 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23. CareCloud has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $348,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,641 shares of company stock worth $712,372. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the first quarter worth $122,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

