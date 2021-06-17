Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Post $0.13 EPS

Analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. PennantPark Investment posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $474.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

